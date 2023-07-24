 Skip to main content
Hilo man charged with attempted murder, after victim found bloodied and pinned under active fire pit

Wallace Tahutini

A 32 year old man is behind bars, charged with beating another man in Hilo.

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have charged 32-year-old Wallace Manuarii Tahutini of Hilo with attempted murder in relation to an incident that occurred on July 21, 2023.

According to police reports, Tahutini is accused of attacking a 41-year-old man in the area of "Loneliness Tree," around Bayfront Highway in Hilo. Tahutini was seen by officers leaving the area around 10:12 p.m. Friday with injuries to his hands, and blood on his clothing. He declined medical attention.

