Hilo man charged with attempted murder, after victim found bloodied and pinned under active fire pit

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have charged 32-year-old Wallace Manuarii Tahutini of Hilo with attempted murder in relation to an incident that occurred on July 21, 2023.
According to police reports, Tahutini is accused of attacking a 41-year-old man in the area of "Loneliness Tree," around Bayfront Highway in Hilo. Tahutini was seen by officers leaving the area around 10:12 p.m. Friday with injuries to his hands, and blood on his clothing. He declined medical attention.
Officers then discovered the victim, unconscious, lying in sand next to a firepit and portable metal grill, with his right arm pinned under a large boulder of the firepit. Officers extracted the man and used fire extinguishers in an effort to subdue the fire until the arrival of the Hawaii Fire Department, who ultimately extinguished the fire.
The victim had severe facial injuries, which were covered in blood. As medics transported the victim to the Hilo Medical Center ER, officers tracked down Tahutini nearby, and arrested him for assault.
As they continued their investigation, police learned that victim had sustained a severe concussion, multiple fractures to his back, facial bones, and jaw, as well wounds to his ears, scalp, and third-degree burns to his left leg.
He remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Tahutini was charged with second-degree attempted murder, which carries a penalty of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole. He remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.