Hilo man charged with assault and robbery after elderly man found bleeding and unconscious

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Hawai‘i Island police arrested and charged 27-year-old Chad Kalenakai Gahan Armitage Jr., with assault and robbery following the violent beating of an elderly man in downtown Hilo on Sunday afternoon, July 10, 2022.
Shortly after 12:30pm on Sunday, July 10, South Hilo officers responded to reports of an assault on Kilauea Avenue near Keawe Street.
Officers found the 68-year-old victim laying on the sidewalk unconscious and bleeding from his head and face. The victim was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center emergency room. He was later flown to the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. He remains in critical condition.
The police identified the suspect with help from witnesses and video survelliance. Around 5:18pm, police identified Armitage was located near a business on the 400 block of Kilauea Avenue. After a short foot pursuit with officers, Armitage was taken into custody.
Armitage was charged on July 12 with two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree robbery. His bail was set at $75,000.
Armitage remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, in Hilo District Court.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident should contact Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-0961-2386 or email him at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.