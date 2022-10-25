Hilo man arrested for crime spree, including alleged car theft, meth possession, and assault on an officer

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo man was arrested on multiple counts, following a crime spree around the Big Island over an eleven-day period.
Jeffrey DeCastro, Jr., 37, was indicted on charges of robbery, theft of a Toyota 4Runner, habitual property crime, methamphetamine possession, felon in possession, and assault against a police officer. The charges stem from separate incidents that happened between September 23, 2022 and October 3, 2022.
He was charged with eleven total offenses, including first and third degree robbery.
According to police reports DeCastro threatened the owner of the Toyota with a sawed-off shotgun. He was also charged with first degree resisting an order to stop the vehicle, driving with suspended or revoked license, and third degree promoting of a dangerous drug, or meth possession.