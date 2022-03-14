 Skip to main content
Hilo man arrested for attempted murder, other charges related to shooting, crash in Pepeekeo

Hilo attempted murder suspect - Dustin Kapena Bell

Dustin Kapena Bell mug shot

 Hawaii Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo man was arrested over the weekend for attempted murder in connection with a Saturday morning shooting and car crash in Pepeekeo.

Dustin Kapena Bell, 32, was arrested Sunday night on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and for filing a false report – all related to an incident that happened in Pepeekeo early Saturday morning.

Big Island police initially responded to a report of a man who had been shot and was lying in the bushes on the side of Sugar Mill Road around 6 a.m. When police found the victim, he told them he had been shot several hours earlier by the boyfriend of an acquaintance of his.

The victim – who has only been identified as a 31-year-old man – was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he underwent surgery for the gunshot wound. He was listed in stable condition.

A stolen vehicle report made by Bell earlier Saturday morning turned out to be related to the incident, police said. Bell reported his car was stolen from his house, however, police said they determined that was not true.

Investigators say Bell’s girlfriend was driving the car and parked at the bottom of Sugar Hill Road with the victim. Bell found the car and shot the victim, who police say was sitting in the passenger seat. The girlfriend took off but crashed into a tree after a short distance.

Police say the victim got out of the wrecked car and tried to hide in the bushes to hide from Bell. A witness near the scene spoke to KITV4 about what happened next.

“Coming down the hill, I saw a car smashed on the side of the road and I slowed down to get a look at the car and I heard someone yelling ‘Help! Help!’ with a hand sticking out of the bush,” witness Craig Pili said. “I asked the guy if he needed some help and he said, yeah, he got shot.”

That is when Pili called 911. Pili told KITV4 it appeared the victim had been shot in the leg. Pili also said the wrecked car had bullet holes in the side and its windows were blown out.

According to police, Bell picked up his girlfriend from the crash scene and fled the area. After getting home, Bell called the police to report his car had been stolen, investigators said.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone who may have been a witness to the incident on Sugar Mill Road on Saturday morning -- between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. -- is asked to the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Bell is schedules to appear in Hilo District Court, Monday afternoon. His bond was set at $276,000. Investigators did not say if Bell's girlfriend is facing any charges related to this incident. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

