Hilo man, 22, charged with attempted murder after stabbing outside church

  • Updated
  • 0
Tchok Atario

Tchok Atario mug shot.

 Hawaii Island Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and attempted murder in connection with a stabbing outside of a church in Hilo on Tuesday.

Big Island police say the stabbing happened on the property of the Church of the Holy Apostles Episcopal Church on Kapiolani Street on June 7.

Police first responded to calls about a woman being stabbed in the 1400 block of Kapiolani Street around 12:45 a.m., investigators said. When officers arrived on scene they said they found the victim, a 25-year-old woman, at an adjacent apartment complex,

The woman told police she had been stabbed in the head and the arm by a man she knew. She said the man had run away just before police arrived.

The woman was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and then transferred to Queen’s Medical Center for further treatment. Her condition is stable.

That suspect has been identified as Tchok Atario. Police say he also goes by the alias “Jtok Atarino.”

After his arrested on June 7, the Hawaii Island Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Atario with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, and first-degree terroristic threatening.

If convicted on the attempted murder charge alone, Atario could face up to life in prison without parole, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Atario is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. His bond was set at $270,000 and authorities say he is still behind bars.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Big Island Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

