Hilo couple files for restraining order against 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo couple filed for a temporary restraining order against “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller for an incident that allegedly occurred after Miller’s arrest, early Monday morning, following an incident at a karaoke bar.
According to court documents, the couple alleged that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to kill them. The couple said Miller then stole a passport and a wallet from one of them.
The report also includes a statement from the couple, saying in part that, “[Miller] is famous and wealthy; this makes access to weapons much easier, as well as sending associates to harass the [couple].”
The report did not state the relationship Miller had with the couple.
Miller was arrested and charged for an incident earlier that night at a karaoke bar on Silva Street. During that incident, Miller was accused of getting angry at other bar patrons who were singing karaoke. Miller also allegedly lunged at a man who was playing darts.
The bar owner told police he repeatedly asked Miller to calm down but they would not listen.
Miller was arrested on one complaint of disorderly conduct and another complaint of harassment. Bond was set at $500. Miller posted the bond and was released.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.