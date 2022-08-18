 Skip to main content
Hilo couple charged for conspiracy to distribute meth and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills

  • Updated
Hilo drug arrest
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo couple made their first court appearance Monday after being arrested for drug-related charges. 

Mikki Matsuyama, 29, and Elias Peace, 33, both of Hilo, were arrested on August 12 and charged for conspiracy to distribute, and attempted possession with intent to distribute over three pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

