Hilo couple charged for conspiracy to distribute meth and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo couple made their first court appearance Monday after being arrested for drug-related charges.
Mikki Matsuyama, 29, and Elias Peace, 33, both of Hilo, were arrested on August 12 and charged for conspiracy to distribute, and attempted possession with intent to distribute over three pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills.
During their court appearance on August 15, Matsuyama was denied bail, and Peace's bail hearing was scheduled for August 22, 2022.
“Our Office will continue to promote and encourage coordination between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to hold drug dealers accountable and prioritize the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the distribution and trafficking of serious drugs, like methamphetamine and fentanyl, on our island,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.
Anyone having information regarding illegal drugs distribution should call the Hawai‘i Police Department Vice Section in East Hawai‘i at (808) 961-2258, in West Hawai‘i at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 226, or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.