'He's running around with a knife!' | New details revealed in grisly Hilo double-homicide

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Disturbing new details have been revealed in the brutal stabbing deaths of a Hilo couple allegedly at the hands of their own grandson.
Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with multiple counts of murder for the killings of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. Ho was also charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother, 28-year-old Kaulana Ho, during a struggle for the knife.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Big Island police officers were initially called by Joshua’s mother, Cheryl Ho, just before 7 a.m. Cheryl told police her son had schizophrenia, was having an episode, and was armed with a knife.
When the officers arrived they found both Jeffrey and Carla were already dead, and Joshua was naked and covered with blood. Police say he was being held down by his brother Kaulana and his dad, Guy.
According to the affidavit, a 17-year-old girl in the home told police she was awakened around 6:30 a.m. by the sound of Carla Takamine screaming and could hear things getting knocked over. She said she was scared and ran for the front door and was able to see Jeffrey and Carla’s room. There she said she saw Joshua standing naked holding a knife with the blade pointed up. The girl ran to an adjoining home to wake up her dad to let him know what was happening.
Around the same time, Kaulana told police he too was awakened by the sound of his grandmother screaming. When he left his room he said he saw Joshua standing in the living room naked, covered in blood, and holding a knife. Kaulana said he confronted Joshua and the two struggled for control of the knife. During the struggle, Kaulana was stabbed four times in the head and once in the left rib. He was successful in getting the knife and said he threw it out of the house where it was later recovered by the road.
Guy Ho told police he was awakened by the 17-year-old who came in hysterical, saying, “Josh is running around with a knife.” Guy said he ran to the home and found Joshua standing in the kitchen naked and covered in blood, now holding a large butcher knife. Guy said he ordered Joshua to put the knife down and he complied. Guy and Kaulana then held Joshua down until police arrived.
The affidavit stated that Jeffrey had multiple stab wounds and incised wounds to his stomach, lower back, inner thigh, and deep cuts to right shoulder and forearm. Carla had multiple stab wounds and incised wounds to left side of her neck, her upper chest, and her upper back.
Joshua Ho was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of second-degree attempted murder. On Wednesday, a judge granted Joshua’s attorney’s request for a mental health examination but denied a motion to reduce his $2.7-million bail. He is scheduled to be back in court on March 28, 2023.
