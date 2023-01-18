 Skip to main content
'He's running around with a knife!' | New details revealed in grisly Hilo double-homicide

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Disturbing new details have been revealed in the brutal stabbing deaths of a Hilo couple allegedly at the hands of their own grandson.

Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with multiple counts of murder for the killings of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. Ho was also charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother, 28-year-old Kaulana Ho, during a struggle for the knife.

Police charge 21-year-old Joshua Ho with grandparents’ murder
Josh Ho mug
Police describe grandson's brutal double-murder of the owners of Big Island Delights
Download PDF Joshua Ho probable cause affadavit

