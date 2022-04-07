Head of training at Hawaii Public Safety Department arrested

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian Coastal Waters except Windward Kauai and
Big Island Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The head of training at the Hawaii Department of Public Safety was arrested Thursday morning.
Investigators with the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General arrested J. Marte Martinez at around 9:45 a.m. at her office in Iwilei near Dole Cannery. She is charged with 14 counts. She's the administrator of PSD's Training and Staff Development Office.
Martinez is accused of falsifying her college transcripts and lying about her educational background to get job promotions while at PSD.
Martinez is in charge of training the state's deputy sheriffs and corrections officers, along with the recruits, and PSD's civilian staff.
After being arrested, Martinez was taken to the Sheriff Division's booking station on Keawe Street in Kakaako.
Martinez is charged with two counts of perjury, six counts of tampering with a government records, and six counts of unsworn falsification to authorities.
She's accused of lying about her educational background on state job applications to get promoted within the department and even forging transcripts.
According to court documents, Martinez made false statements to the Hawaii Labor Relations Board in December 2019, when she was questioned about her degrees.
She's also accused of submitting fake transcripts from Southern Oregon University, and the University of Northern Virginia.
Martinez is also accused of lying in 2017, while applying for the positions of public safety training officer, and professional standards and accreditation manager.
Court documents allege Martinez also lied on her job applications in May 2016 when she applied for the position of performance based management coordinator, and in September 2015 when she applied for the position of firearms training specialist.
In May 2015, Martinez was praised in a PSD newsletter, in an article titled: "Marte Martinez -- Not Your Ordinary Trainer."
The article said Martinez was a firearms training technician, and did testing and evaluating for the department's new handgun. The article concludes with: "Ms. Martinez deserves our heartfelt gratitude."
State officials were made aware of and launched an investigation into the allegations in 2019. Despite being under investigation, Martinez has still been working for PSD, heading the Training and Staff Development Office.
