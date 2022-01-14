 Skip to main content

HDOT warns of phishing scam targeting Hawaii drivers

  • Updated
  • 0
HDOT phishing scam 1/14
Hawaii Department of Transportation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is warning the public about an online phishing scam targeting drivers.

According to HDOT, the scammers are sending out phony emails to unsuspecting drivers, claiming that the person has “incomplete Hawaii DMV contact informations [sic].” The phishing link was sent out on an email from “profileinfos@hat.kr.”

The email asks the recipient to “update your Hawaii DMV profile” with a bogus link with the goal of stealing a person’s personal information.

“If you received an email asking you to enter your social security number or other information to update your DMV profile, this did not come from us. In Hawaii the counties operating as DMVs would call or send a letter to the registered owner,” HDOT said in a Twitter post about the scam.

If you received this email, HDOT says DO NOT click the link and delete it immediately.

