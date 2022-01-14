HDOT warns of phishing scam targeting Hawaii drivers

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Seas around 10 feet due to a west-northwest swell.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is warning the public about an online phishing scam targeting drivers.
According to HDOT, the scammers are sending out phony emails to unsuspecting drivers, claiming that the person has “incomplete Hawaii DMV contact informations [sic].” The phishing link was sent out on an email from “profileinfos@hat.kr.”
The email asks the recipient to “update your Hawaii DMV profile” with a bogus link with the goal of stealing a person’s personal information.
“If you received an email asking you to enter your social security number or other information to update your DMV profile, this did not come from us. In Hawaii the counties operating as DMVs would call or send a letter to the registered owner,” HDOT said in a Twitter post about the scam.
If you received this email, HDOT says DO NOT click the link and delete it immediately.
#SCAM_alert If you received an email asking you to enter your social security number or other information to update your DMV profile, this did not come from us. In Hawaii the counties operating as DMVs would call or send a letter to the registered owner. pic.twitter.com/6PKpKWUdeV
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.