Hawaii's fatal crashes up from last year

Island of Hawaii (KITV)- On the Island of Hawaii, fatal crashes have nearly doubled over the last year. This includes accidents between cars, pedestrians, mopeds, and cyclists. The Hawaii Police Department's Traffic Services Section says they suspect the problem is coming from people going out more after the pandemic. It's not just about more traffic, They say people are taking greater risks when they get behind the wheel.
Police on the Big Island are investigating a deadly 3-vehicle crash that shut down a major highway for nearly four hours. The victim, a 15-year-old teenage boy, was thrown from the vehicle and onto the road.
"It was raining so hard at the time. I had my windshield wipers on full. and it wasn't taking the rain off. It was raining that hard," said Thomas Fratinardo. He was driving along when he came across the accident. According to the Hawaii Police Department a Honda Civic tried to pass another vehicle right before the road became double lanes. It spun out on rain slick pavement, and hit a pick-up truck.
"Rain can affect your vehicle response times. That's why its important to make sure your tire treads are adequate," said Department of Transportation PIO Shelly Kunishige.
The Honololu Police Department says oil based asphalt can also create hazardous conditions during rainy times. Hawaii DOT says passing on roads is also a risky time, especially when combined with speed. "We all need to drive to get to work or school or rec activities. But keep in mind the potential your vehicle has to hurt someone or yourself," said Kunishige.
"A five ton truck, and then the smaller vehicle. The trucks going downhill and the Honda is going uphill, its going to be a serious accident," said Fratinardo. He says the devastation of the impact was clear once he arrived at the scene. According to the police, the 15-year old who died and the 20-year-old driver were not wearing seatbelts during the accident and were thrown from the vehicle. They were transported to the hospital. While a second passenger, a 16-year-old girl who was wearing her seatbelt only suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the truck suffered a broken heel and as well as minor injuries. Hawaii Police feel that wearing seatbelts comes into play when it comes to traffic accidents. "If a vehicle is moving at say 50 miles per hour then you're inside of it moving 50 milers per hour. The vehicle comes to an abrupt stop, you're still going to move at 50 miles an hour inside there unless you have the seatbelt on because it holds you into the vehicle," said Tony Keltner from the Hawaii Police Department Traffic Services Section.
It's also important to maintain proper vision while driving. Keep an eye ahead for oncoming traffic when you're driving or passing as well as your surroundings.
