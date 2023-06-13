 Skip to main content
Hawaiian monk seal pup found dead on the North Shore of Oahu

  • Updated
Hawaiian monk seal pup Hoʻomau Lehua

Courtesy: NOAA

HONOLULU COUNTY (KITV4) -- A young female Hawaiian monk seal pup, RS48, was found dead Monday on the North Shore of Oahu. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared that the cause of death is still unknown. The pup named Hoʻomau Lehua was born on February 23 making her only four-months old. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

