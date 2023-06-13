Hawaiian monk seal pup found dead on the North Shore of Oahu

Courtesy: NOAA
SPJ Intern
HONOLULU COUNTY (KITV4) -- A young female Hawaiian monk seal pup, RS48, was found dead Monday on the North Shore of Oahu.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared that the cause of death is still unknown. The pup named Hoʻomau Lehua was born on February 23 making her only four-months old.
This is the second female monk seal to be found dead on Oahu this year. In March, NOAA reported monk seal RQ76, also known as Malama, was intentionally killed by blunt force.
If you have any information regarding the death of Lehua, contact NOAA's Enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.
According to NOAA, Hawaiian monk seals are one of the most endangered seals in the world. The population is estimated to be around 1,570 seals with around 400 seals in the main Hawaiian islands.
