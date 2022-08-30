Hawaii travel agent convicted of fraud ordered to pay $155,000 in restitution or face jail time

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former travel agent whose business was based on Oahu was convicted of felony crimes for collecting more than $200,000 for travel expenses on trips that never happened, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.
Wendy Wong ran the business “House of Aloha Hawaii” based out of Ewa Beach up until August 2019 as dozens of angry customers came forward to report the apparent scam.
Wong pleaded “no contest” to the allegations in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Aug. 23.
“The defendant abused her position of trust and disrupted the lives of many families in our community. We are grateful to the victims who came forward,” said Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Tamalca Harris.
Wong was charged with two felonies: one for failing to return money for travel services not provided and one for illegally withdrawing money from client trust accounts. Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2022.
According to the Santa Clara County DA’s Office, if Wong pays the $155,000 restitution requested by the victims, she will not serve any jail time and will instead be on a two-year felony probation.
If she does not pay the restitution, she will receive a two-year sentence consisting of one year in county jail and one year of mandatory supervision.
The DA Office's Consumer Protection unit investigated the case against Wong. Officials said travel agents in California are required to register with the Attorney General's Office. However, Wong was not registered in the state.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), House of Aloha Hawaii also had not obtained a necessary license from the Hawaii Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs (DCCA).
The BBB had given the travel agency an "F" rating. In an undated post about House of Aloha Hawaii, BBB wrote:
"BBB has recently received a pattern of complaints concerning contract and service issues. Consumers allege the company failed to arrange, book, and pay for their travel itineraries including airline and hotel reservations after paying the company for their trip to Hawaii. In addition, the consumers were sent fake itineraries for their trips leading them to believe the travel arrangements had been made. These complaints are currently pending as BBB is waiting for the company’s response."
