Hawaii travel agent convicted of fraud ordered to pay $155,000 in restitution or face jail time

  • Updated
  • 0
Wendy Wong
Courtesy: Yelp

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former travel agent whose business was based on Oahu was convicted of felony crimes for collecting more than $200,000 for travel expenses on trips that never happened, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Wendy Wong ran the business “House of Aloha Hawaii” based out of Ewa Beach up until August 2019 as dozens of angry customers came forward to report the apparent scam.

House of Aloha Hawaii complaints
Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

