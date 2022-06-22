Hawaii teens busted for buying fake IDs

More than a dozen Hawaii teens have been caught trying to get fake IDs.
Now they could end up paying for their mistake for years to come.
It isn't hard to find companies selling fake IDs.
"This is a robust illegal activity that happens," said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge John F. Tobon.
A quick internet search reveals dozens of companies wanting to sell them, even though it is against the law.
"It is illegal to posses or sell a fake ID," said Honolulu Customer Services Director Kim Hashiro.
That didn't stop teens from Hawaii, who ordered fake IDs on the internet.
"What was intercepted was a package of fake ID from multiple states inbound from China," stated Tobon.
Inside were two sets of fake Hawaii cards for 16 Hawaii students from two different schools.
Hawaii has some safeguards in place to make this form of personal identification more difficult for anyone to reproduce.
"Hawaii driver's licenses and state IDs are required to have 3 levels of security features, design features which include holograms and shadow photos," added Hashiro.
But criminal organizations have become adept at countering them as they counterfeit IDs.
"Certainly someone who is untrained and doesn't have proper equipment to verify ID, could think it is a real ID," said Tobon.
HSI has turned this case into a warning, for the students caught by this intercept and for others thinking about sending off for a fake ID.
"In the process of getting the ID, they actually put themselves in the position to become victims of crimes," said Tobon.
Because in addition to giving up personal financial information, the teens also sent signatures and their pictures. Things identity thieves would love to get their hands on.
"Their likeness, their image is in the hands of a criminal organization. And we know it is a criminal organization because it produces fake IDs," added Tobon.
Homeland Security Investigations told KITV, the teens were not prosecuted for ordering the fake IDs. They do hope giving up all of that personal information, will not affect the student's financial future as they finish high school and start college.