Hawaii State Hospital escapee arrested in Kaneohe By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Mar 7, 2022 Mar 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Authorities say 29-year-old Andrew Schmitke, who escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital on Sunday, was arrested in Kaneohe Monday around 5:45 p.m.Police officers were called to the Hawaii State Hospital Sunday afternoon after employees found Schmitke missing. Schmitke was wanted for Escape in the Second Degree.He was found unfit to stand trial in December 2021 and was placed in the custody of the Department of Health.Schmitke is 5'7" tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has blue eyes and recently shaved his head bald. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, and slippers.