Hawaii residents warned about phone scammers posing as FBI agents

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii law enforcement officials are warning the public about scam calls, where the would-be scammers pose as agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office, the scammers use a spoofed number of the AG’s office to try and sell the authenticity of their call. During the scam call, the thieves threaten unsuspecting residents with arrest if they cannot pay “fines” using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency.
Spoofing is when scammers manipulate caller ID to display a fake phone number, usually one that is local or even that of local government agencies, as in this case, to try and trick the person on the receiving end, according to the AG’s office. The goal of the scam is to steal money.
“Law enforcement agencies, including the Department of the Attorney General and the FBI, will never — and I repeat, never — call Hawaii residents on the phone demanding them to transmit money, whether in the form of cryptocurrency, an anonymous payment card, a wire transfer, or any other means, in order to avoid imminent arrest,” said Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez in a press release.
“These people are criminal scammers. Immediately hang up the phone, do not call them back, and under no circumstances reveal personal information or send them money,” Lopez added.
The AG’s office is coordinating with the FBI to investigate this incident. Anyone who has received a scam call matching this description is asked to call the Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division at 808-586-1240.
