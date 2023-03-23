 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Hawaii residents warned about phone scammers posing as FBI agents

  • Updated
  • 0
Cell phone generic

Hawaii law enforcement officials are warning the public about scam calls, where the would-be scammers pose as agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office, the scammers use a spoofed number of the AG’s office to try and sell the authenticity of their call. During the scam call, the thieves threaten unsuspecting residents with arrest if they cannot pay “fines” using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency.

