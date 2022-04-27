Hawaii residents victimized by Western Union wire scams have until July 1 to get refund

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Were you or someone you know a victim of a Western Union scam?
The Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office or Consumer Protection (OCP) wants to remind Hawaii residents that refunds are still available to those who were tricked into wiring money to scammers through Western Union between January 1, 2004 and January 19, 2017.
“I urge anyone who believes that they became a victim of fraud after wiring funds through Western Union to immediately file for restitution. The July 1st deadline will soon be upon us and defrauded Hawaii consumers must act now”, said Stephen Levins, executive director of the State of Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection.
Those that haven’t submitted a claim or filed a refund yet have until July 1 to file. The refunds are part of a $586 million settlement Western Union reached with the FTC and Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2017.
People can submit claims through mailed prefilled forms showing eligible dollar loss amounts, based on the report(s) filed with Western Union, or can file new claims online at westernunionremissionphase2.com.
More information on consumer protection is available at the Office of Consumer Protection’s website: https://cca.hawaii.gov/ocp/. Or for more information about eligibility and the claims process go to ftc.gov/wu.