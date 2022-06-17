Hawaii Rep. Matthew LoPresti arrested on suspicion of DUI Thursday night

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii House Rep. Matthew LoPresti was arrested Thursday night after being pulled over in Ewa under the suspicion of driving under the influence.
According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrest log, LoPresti, 48, was pulled over and arrested around 11:45 p.m. near Fort Weaver Road and Geiger Road in Ewa. He bonded out after posting $500 bail.
Details of his arrest have not been released. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 18 on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
LoPresti, D – District 41, was elected in November 2020 and is up for re-election this year. He is running unopposed on the Democratic side and will face off in the general election this December against either David Alcos, Monte, Ownes, or Dan Wade, who are running on the Republican ticket.
LoPresti narrowly defeated Alcos in 2020 by 1.6% (203 votes.)
District 41 covers the Ewa Beach and Barber's Point areas.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
