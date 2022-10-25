Hawaii public safety officials highlight overcrowding, staffing shortages during a tour of OCCC

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) opened Hawaii’s largest jail to the media for a tour.
The Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located in Kalihi, was built in 1975, and the jail is outdated, cramped, and shows its age.
It houses more than 1,000 pre-trial inmates, almost 120 people over the maximum capacity for its current facilities, which includes the Laumaka Work Furlough Center a block away.
PSD officials say there's a problem with staffing shortages, and they are calling on state lawmakers to approve a plan and secure funding to build a new facility and a future community transitional center at the current Animal Quarantine Station in Halawa.
OCCC’s acting warden Lyle Kawamata said, “The structure and infrastructure, it takes a beating, that’s no doubt. Having a new facility that is a little bit more conducive to this type of population and the amount, will be very helpful.”
When OCCC opened in 1975, it was equipped with 465 beds on a 16-acre property. It has expanded several times to its current 950-bed facility, providing programs including substance abuse, domestic violence, parenting, and community service to pre-trial offenders.
However, since the pandemic hit in 2020, many of these programs are on hold, and the Adult Correctional Officer (ACO) shortage has made continuing these programs difficult to manage and maintain.
Kawamata says the department is doing its best to ensure the safety and security of the inmates and staff but a new facility, providing bed space for up to 1,032 people, will better meet the needs of the offender population and Hawaii’s community.
Acting OCCC chief of security, Jose Rodriguez-Rosa, revealed that overcrowding and the COVID-19 pandemic have forced staff to sometimes house inmates together in a single cell with not enough bunk space, saying two to three inmates will sleep on a mattress, no thicker than four inches, on the floor and two on beds.
Since the pandemic, cells that were used for the general population are now used for quarantine, and a bigger facility will solve these problems.
“We’ve learned more and more about everything, and that just comes with time. Would it be beneficial for me? Yes. Would it be beneficial for the department, of course? Would it be beneficial for the individuals who are incarcerated? Absolutely. We can isolate. We can keep things controlled,” Rodriguez-Rosa said.
PSD has made progress towards a new design of the facility, but Gov. David Ige's request for funding to continue with implementation was denied during this past Legislative session.
For more details on PSD's future plans for OCCC, click here.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.