 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Police seeking public's assistance in locating John Dziejak wanted on property damage.

  • Updated
  • 0
CrimeStoppers: John Dziejak
CrimeStoppers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police CrimeStoppers is asking for the community's help in locating 51-year-old John Dziejak on a $25,000 warrant for criminal property damage in the first degree. 

Back on June 1, 2021, at around 6:52 p.m., a police officer at the Federal Courthouse in the Ala Moana area witnessed a man throw a brick at the glass doors causing them to shatter. 

Police were notified and placed the suspect under arrest. He was later identified as John Dziejak.

Dziejak is described as being 6'2" and weighs around 190 lbs. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Dziejak has five prior convictions and has no known local address.

Anyone with information on Dziejak's whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.