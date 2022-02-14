Hawaii Police seeking public's assistance in locating John Dziejak wanted on property damage. By KITV Web Staff Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CrimeStoppers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police CrimeStoppers is asking for the community's help in locating 51-year-old John Dziejak on a $25,000 warrant for criminal property damage in the first degree. Back on June 1, 2021, at around 6:52 p.m., a police officer at the Federal Courthouse in the Ala Moana area witnessed a man throw a brick at the glass doors causing them to shatter. Police were notified and placed the suspect under arrest. He was later identified as John Dziejak.Dziejak is described as being 6'2" and weighs around 190 lbs. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.Dziejak has five prior convictions and has no known local address.Anyone with information on Dziejak's whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Crime & Courts Man shot to death near Waipahu elementary school By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Dziejak Crimestoppers Police Law Officer Patrol Conviction Male More From KITV 4 Island News News Senate committee passes bill that aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts Updated Feb 1, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owner of antique photos Dec 3, 2021 Video At least 8 dead and many injured after crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say Updated Nov 15, 2021 Top-stories OCCC escapee Morgan J. Bear captured | UPDATE Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Kauai man's determination to dispose green waste gets him arrested Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts HPD lists 27 new cases against officers in 2021 Legislative Disciplinary Report Updated Feb 1, 2022 Recommended for you