Hawaii police officers get a raise and bonus under new union contract

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police officers across the state are getting a pay raise. The new contract was issued by the arbitrator on Tuesday.
The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) says this will help with recruitment and retention of officers, which is needed since police departments are dealing with an officer shortage.
The union represents more than 2,700 police officers across the state who are ranked lieutenant and below.
They'll get a pay raise amounting to 15.76% in their base wage.
For example, SHOPO said an officer (PO7) at the "Step C" level, which has about seven to nine years of experience, will go from earning a base wage of $73,824 a year to $85,460 a year in July 2024.
A sergeant or detective (PO11) in that same step will go from $86,748 a year to $100,421 a year by July 2024.
In addition, they'll each receive a one-time lump-sum bonus of $1,850.
So when you take that all into account, they'll see their pay go up by more than 21% over the course of the four-year contract, which started last July and goes through June 2025.
"This contract is really going to go a long way with recruitment and retention of our police officers statewide. We believe it's a great package," said SHOPO president Bobby Cavaco.
"It's 21.75% over four years, along with retroactive to those officers that were supposed to be awarded a step increase, going back from June 30 of last year, when it expired.
"So we really feel that, you know, this contract is a step in the right direction to hopefully bring more officers in and keep the older officers with our veteran officers, keeping them in, in the department longer."
That's because it'll help increase their so-called "high years," which are used to calculate how much money they'll receive in retirement.
In addition to their base pay, the officers also get overtime and holiday pay, plus step increases, standard of conduct pay, and a vehicle allowance for those who qualify to get a subsidized police vehicle.
