Hawaii narcotics officers arrest man in raid at Cannabis Cove kiosk in Waikiki

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6PM HST WEDNESDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY
OAHU KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.A strong high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands
will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds. Wind
speeds are expected to slightly increase tonight into Wednesday
and will exceed advisory thresholds across many parts of the
state. Isolated pockets of warning level wind gusts have been seen
in the Kohala districts of the Big Island where a High Wind
Warning is now in effect.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In a Tuesday morning raid, the Hawaii Department of Public Safety Narcotics Enforcement Division (NED) targeted the Cannabis Cove kiosk located at 5 Dukes Lane in Waikiki.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 60-year-old man, on one count of Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the second degree.
The raid was conducted around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Narcotics agents seized evidence during the operation, leading to the arrest. The suspect was booked and then released pending further investigation.
KITV4 will release the suspect’s name once charges are filed.
“The NED’s investigations of businesses that allegedly engage in illegal activities are continuing. Businesses that are involved in the cannabis industry must ensure that their activities comply with the law,” Narcotics Enforcement Chief, Jared Redulla, said.
No other information has been released. This case remains under investigation.
