Hawaii man serving two life terms dies after being found unresponsive in Florida prison

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER
THE KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Friday.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 35 mph with
localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, east winds
around 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Oahu, mainly near lee facing slopes
including Honolulu, the central valley, and over higher
elevations.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM HST Friday. For
the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Inmate Brandon Lafoga, 33, died while serving time in a Florida prison
Lafoga was sentenced in February 2020 to two consecutive life sentences, ensuring he would never be released on parole. He was convicted of attempted murder and gun charges stemming from the shooting of Kele Stout in Maili in 2015.
Prosecutors said Lafoga shot Stout four times with a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun, then drove Stout to a store in Maili.
When Lafoga went in the store to buy accelerant to burn Stout's body and work van, Stout took control of the van and drove himself to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, where he was treated for his injuries.
Stout's former co-worker, Ranier Ines, also took part in the crime and is serving life without parole.
PSD told KITV4: "Lafoga was housed in a Florida prison through an interstate compact agreement. Life saving measures were performed by facility medical staff until Emergency Medical Services arrived to continue CPR and take him to an area hospital.
"Lafoga was pronounced dead by hospital medical staff at 6:57 p.m. on Sunday. Official cause of death is pending determination by the medical examiner's office. Next of kin was notified."
PSD would not say if they suspect foul play in Lafoga's death, saying the "Department of Public Safety won't be commenting further, at this time, in order to allow the on-going investigation to take its course."
