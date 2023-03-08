Hawaii man indicted in Oregon for sexually abusing children, sharing videos online

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH
6 PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A strong cold front will sweep from west to east across the
islands through tonight. Strong and gusty winds will continue
through 12 AM Thursday across the lower elevations of all
islands.
Strong winds will also affect the higher elevations on the Big
Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly strong and
long lasting over the Big Island. The winds are not expected to
be as strong or last as long over the Haleakala summit.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT HST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
PORTLAND, Oregon (KITV4) -- A Big Island man is accused of traveling to Oregon, sexually abusing two underage children, filming the acts, and then sharing those videos online.
Benjamin Victor Houghton, 27, from Captain Cook, was indicted on three counts of using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse by a federal grand jury in Portland.
The indictment alleges that Houghton sexually abused the two children on three separate occasions, recorded the abuse, and shared the videos online. In two of these instances, Houghton is accused of knowingly crossing state lines into Oregon for the purpose of abusing the children.
On Feb. 24, 2023, Houghton was arrested in Hawaii and made his first appearance in federal court in Honolulu. He was ordered to be jailed pending transfer to the District of Oregon to face prosecution.
Using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison with a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence. Aggravated sexual abuse is punishable by up to life in federal prison with a 30-year mandatory minimum sentence.
The FBI Portland and Honolulu Field Offices and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Portland conducted a joint investigation into Houghton's alleged activities. The case is being prosecuted by William M. McLaren, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.