Hawaii man, 31, indicted on child porn, cyberstalking charges in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man appeared in a St. Louis courtroom on Wednesday, facing charges of child pornography and cyberstalking.
Prosecutors accuse 31-year-old Gerardo Montes of distributing child pornography online in December 2021. According to investigators, between Dec. 6, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2022, Montes tried to coerce nude photos from a 14-year-old Missouri girl by threatening to post nude photos of her that he had already obtained. He followed through on that threat when she refused to comply, investigators said.
On July 27, Montes was indicted in Missouri on one count of distributing child pornography, one count of attempted production of child pornography, and one count of cyberstalking. He was arrested in Honolulu on July 29 and flown to Missouri on Tuesday, Sept. 13. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges on Wednesday.
In a detention motion, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle T. Bateman said, in addition to the alleged crimes committed against the Missouri teen, Montes is also accused of targeting a 17-year-old in Oklahoma, a 16-year-old in Texas, a 26-year-old in California, a 13-year-old in Hawaii, and other, as-yet-identified minors.
Montes targeted his victims online, in chat rooms or on message boards discussing suicide and depression. He also allegedly posed as a young girl in order to get other young girls to send him sexually explicit material, according to Bateman’s motion.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.