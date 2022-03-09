Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide suspects still on the run Paul Drewes Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Honolulu police continue their Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide investigation, as officers still search for two murder suspects.After the Medical Examiner's office receives a body in a homicide investigation, many times it is able to identify the victim by the next day. That notification did not come Wednesday, and it may not come for several days.The reason may be because the decomposing body of the victim was encased in cement.Hours after police officers discovering a bathtub filled with cement also contained a body, the victim was brought out of the Hawaii Loa Ridge home Tuesday evening.Then it was taken to the medical examiner's officer for identification.Police believe the body belongs to the registered homeowner: 73 year old Gary Ruby.Police said they were sent to the home after Gary's brother, who lives on the mainland, had not heard from him for over a month.According to HPD, the brother was aware the 73 year old had a relationship with one of the suspects."Officers determined the 23 year old suspect had an intimate relationship with the vicitm," said Lt. Deena Thoemmes, with HPD's homicide detail. According to HPD, the suspect: Juan Baron is hispanic and 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds.The other man, who was initially at the home when police checked it out on Monday, is: Scott Hannon, who is caucasian, 34 years old, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.Baron claimed to live in the East Oahu home, but police believe he was a visitor."The 23 year old has a residence in Texas, while the 34 year old had a Massachusetts address," according to Thoemmes.While police don't know where the suspects are, they do know anyone who sees them should call 9-1-1 immediately."Do not approach them. We don't know if a weapon was used in this case, as the investigation is early on. We will know more after the autopsy," added Thoemmes. One of the two suspects, Baron had also recently been arrested on fraud charges in Houston. He was convicted of counterfeiting and another felony at the end of last year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Hawaiʻi Island police arrest man suspected of multiple offenses Updated Jan 24, 2022 Crime & Courts Pāhoa High School fight leads to seven arrests Updated Jan 27, 2022 News Senate committee passes bill that aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts Updated Feb 1, 2022 Crime & Courts Police chief reveals how 6-year-old girl was found alive under staircase two years after she was reported missing Feb 15, 2022 Video Renovations for HPD's main cell block will affect where detainees are held Updated Nov 15, 2021 Video CrimeSpotter: 30-year-old Bruner is wanted on a $20,000 warrant Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you