Hawaii law enforcement arrests 13 in sting operation for commercial child sex crimes

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt around Kauai. Elsewhere 10 to
20 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
During a Senate Committee hearing on Tuesday, the Hawaii Attorney General's Office said the bust was a joint effort between its newly created Special Investigation Prosecution Division, the Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Honolulu Police Department.
Arjay Baniaga, 29, Charles Tothina, 22, were charged with child enticement. Benedict Gomez, 58, and Jose Castillo, 54, were charged with commercial sexual exploitation. All four were arrested Saturday night in Kapolei.
"It was in the nature of something you would probably see, where a police officer was posing as a child and then these individuals were ultimately captured," said Dave Day, special assistant to the attorney general.
"The special investigation and prosecution division, I believe, are handling seven of the cases. An additional two are being handled by the criminal justice division, which didn't have a specific connection with the internet solicitation. And an additional four are military personnel, I understand, are being deferred to the federal government," Day added.
In 2022, the Hawaii Legislature appropriated funding to create the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division to help combat human trafficking in Hawaii.
KITV4 reached out to Honolulu Police Department and the Attorney General's office about the other arrests. We will bring you more updates as they become available.
