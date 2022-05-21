Hawaii Island police investigating Puna murder

NANAWALE, HAWAII (KITV4) - Hawaii Island police have initiated a homicide investigation in Nanawale Estates, in the Puna District.
Shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, Puna Patrol officers responded to the intersection of Nanawale Boulevard and Seaview Road after receiving a report of a man that had been shot.
Responding officers located the victim’s lifeless body in the intersection of the roadway.
He was surrounded by family members.
Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation, which is classified as a second-degree murder.
Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the slaying; however, are following up on leads.
The victim has been positively identified as 36-year-old Junio Resun, of Nanawale Estates, Pahoa.
His body was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and he was officially pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m. Saturday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, 2022, to determine the exact cause of death.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in the area of Nanawale Boulevard and Seaview Road around 2:30 this morning, May 21, 2022, to contact Detective Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2384 or email him at Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov, or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at (808) 961-2252 or email at Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.