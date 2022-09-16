Hawaii Island police charge man with murder after body found in Hawaiian Beaches

Hawaii Island police have charged a man with murder and other offenses following an incident in Hawaiian Beaches on Thursday.
Big Island police say 36-year-old Michael Carvalho is charged with second degree murder, after officers found the body of a woman in the backyard of a home in the Hawaiian Beaches area of the Puna district.
The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Makalapuanani Beverly Mauga.
Carvalho was also charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal property damage, habitual property crime, and first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer.
According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene just before 5 a.m. on September 15, 2022, they found a Hawaiian Beaches residence to have numerous shattered glass windows; however, no one was inside.
Officers later observed fresh footprints on the exterior sidewalk area, and they located Carvalho hiding behind a stone wall bordering the property. He was taken into custody at that time for trespassing. As officers continued to clear the property, the lifeless body of Mauga was located in the grassy yard behind the residence.
Mauga was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m.
Mauga had numerous blunt force trauma-type injuries on her head and body. Forensics determined that Mauga died as a result of multiple blunt-force head injuries, and strangulation. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Carvalho's bail was set to $1 million. His next court hearing is scheduled for September 19, 2022.
