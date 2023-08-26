 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hawaii Island man wanted for outstanding parole violation warrant

  • Updated
  • 0
Joseph Narzisi

Hawaii Island police need your help in locating 36-year-old Joseph Narzisi who was involved in two separate traffic crashes where he fled the scene.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii Island police are seeking assistance from the community in locating Joseph Narzisi, a 36-year-old individual, who is being pursued due to an active parole violation warrant.

Nar-Zisi was engaged in two distinct car accidents and fled from both scenes. Law enforcement has labeled him as possessing weapons and being a potential threat.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred