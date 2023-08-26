Hawaii Island man wanted for outstanding parole violation warrant

Weather Anchor
Hawaii Island police need your help in locating 36-year-old Joseph Narzisi who was involved in two separate traffic crashes where he fled the scene.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii Island police are seeking assistance from the community in locating Joseph Narzisi, a 36-year-old individual, who is being pursued due to an active parole violation warrant.
Nar-Zisi was engaged in two distinct car accidents and fled from both scenes. Law enforcement has labeled him as possessing weapons and being a potential threat.
If you happen to spot him, please contact the Hawaii Island Police at this number (808) 935-3311.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.