Hawaii Island attempted murder suspect caught ending days-long manhunt

HAMAKUA, HAWAII COUNTY (KITV4 Island News) - Hawaii County police arrested 44-year-old Ronald Kahihikolo Saturday morning, ending a days-long manhunt following the shooting of a 42-year-old woman and a deadly shooting involving an officer.
Late Friday morning, investigators were following up on a tip on Kahihikolo's location. He was an attempted murder suspect following a domestic shooting in Ocean View on Mar. 7.
Undercover officers found Kahihikolo and several others in the Kona area driving two stolen cars, a silver Chevy Malibu and a white Dodge sedan.
The officers followed the Malibu as it headed south on Kamakaeha Avenue. When it stopped at Kamakaeha Avenue and Palani Road intersection, the officers moved in and commanded the driver and a passenger in the vehicle to show their hands.
According to police, a man driving the car did not comply with the officer's commands and began reaching for something in the car. Two officers opened fire, hitting the driver at least once.
The driver took off, crossing all lanes of Palani Road and down an embankment before stopping. Officers found the driver with critical injuries. Despite efforts to resuscitate the driver, the unidentified man died at the scene.
Police say the stolen white Dodge sedan was spotted driving north toward Waimea. Kahihikolo was suspected to be driving that vehicle.
Officers gave chase, and the pursuit wound through Waimea and onto Highway 19. Kahihikolo ditched the car near mile marker 40 in a secluded gulch and ran from the scene.
Heavy police presence, including helicopters, was in the area throughout the day, prompting road closures and contraflows. Officers found Kahihikolo at mile marker 39.5 just before 11 a.m. Saturday.