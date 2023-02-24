Hawaii health experts explain danger of undiagnosed mental health conditions

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kauai man whose family says suffers from mental illness is accused of killing his own father.
Kauai Police officials said they are puzzled and have no understanding why Kody Gardner might have killed his father, Delwood Gardner.
Family members of the suspect told police, Kody was out-going, loved sports and had no problems with family.
Officers told KITV4 he had a clean record.
"At some point after high school, he started showing signs of mental illness that took over his life, especially after the past two or three years. He just wasn’t the same. His family was really concerned about him," said Bryson Ponce, Assistant Chief of police, Investigative Services Bureau at KPD.
One in 5 adults in the United States suffers from a mental illness. One in 20 suffers from a severe mental illness. That is around 50 million Americans total.
There are 187,000 adults in Hawaii who have a mental health condition and more than 500,000 people live in communities where there are not enough mental health professionals to treat the population, according to a report from NAMI Health.
Forty percent of these conditions go undiagnosed in the islands, according to the report. That could be a contributing factor in family violence.
"We actually have one of the highest rates in Hawaii across the country of those who are unable to seek help or not seeking help and not being diagnosed," said Dr. Blendine Hawkins, licensed marriage and family therapist.
Hawkins said 370 clients are typically assigned to one marriage/family therapist, however, there are only between 600-700 therapists statewide.
Kody's sister has been vocal on social media about her brother being mentally ill. She said her family has suffered due to lack of resources to treat the mentally ill.
This case on Kauai is similar to one from January 2023 on the Big Island, where 21-year-old Josh Ho was charged with second-degree murder for stabbing both of his grandparents to death.
Ho's mother said her son suffered from Schizophrenia.
Mental Health officials on Kauai said in a statement: "We are very sorry to hear of the loss of Kody and Delwood Gardner. We need people to know that here on Kauai, NAMI volunteers provide family support groups and access to all NAMI state and national programs via zoom and telephone."
They said If someone you love is suffering from mental illness contact them for support, resources and education.