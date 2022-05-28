Hawaii Fentanyl Task Force will combat rising fentanyl overdose cases

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.A long period south swell continues to bring advisory level surf
to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in effect
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Health officials at the Hawaii County Bay Clinic say fentanyl is the deadliest drug America has ever known. A tiny amount can be fatal. They partnered with other local health clinics and the county to create the Hawaii Fentanyl Task Force.
“When you start using drugs like nicotine, vaping and even alcohol, it takes the place of those drugs in our brains that are naturally produced and the brain will stop producing it and expect you to find it. It’s even more dangerous and deadly now that Fentanyl is in the picture," said Dr. Kimo Alameda, lead of Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force.
Experts say Fentanyl is made and manipulated in so many ways.
"With Fentanyl, we're finding it in a lot of powders like in heroine and then in its raw form like cocaine. It can be morphed into anything, pressed into pills and passed off as a knock-off Xanax,” said Cyrus Johnasen, Public Information Officer, County of Hawaii.
Officials say one resident dies every six days in the islands from fentanyl overdose and one resident dies every 13 days on the Big Island.
They say the population on the Big Island is the most vulnerable and their prevention efforts will start there.
“The folks we want to touch initially and the places we're finding these problems aren’t where people are avidly on social media. They’re not folks who are listening to the radio or the new stations. What’s important to us on the rural islands is get into the community, its all word of mouth,” said Johnasen.
The task force kicks off in June – to offer prevention methods, treatment to those who are addicted and to inform the keiki on the dangers of drug usage.
“It's dangerous because it goes from “I like it” to “I want it” to “I need it.” When you're at the stage of “I need it” that’s the addiction cycle. Here’s the deal, drugs make you feel good until they don’t,” said Dr. Alameda.