Hawaii Emergency Management Agency watching For Russian cyber attacks

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the conflict escalates in Ukraine, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency (HiEMA) is keeping an eye out to make sure our state is safe from cyberattacks.
HiEMA headquarters is embedded deep within the slopes of Diamond Head. The location also has a rich history of keeping the state safe.
“In the past this location was the state civil defense. The main reason it was here in the 1940s and 1950s was the disasters that are common to Hawaii, but also a nuclear attack. We do have one area of the bunker that's protected against an electro magnetic pulse,” said HiEMA Communication Director Adam Weintraub.
This physical security offers insurance while the agency fulfills its responsibilities of assessing threats and coming up with plans to deal with emergencies.
The agency’s latest task is maintaining vigilance for cyberattacks that may come as a result of the U.S. support of Ukraine during Russia's invasion.
“There's a history of Russia using cyber techniques to disrupt communications within government and disturb public functions during global unrest,” said Weintraub.
The Associated Press reports that while Russian military was attacking the country Thursday, data-wiping malware was also hitting Ukrainian government websites.
HiEMA wants to make sure that type of cyberattack doesn't happen here.
“The most immediate threats are the possible cyber intrusions, spearfishing, malware, or malware trying to infiltrate into someone's computer system of the government or a power system,” said Weintraub.
The agency is maintaining constant monitoring of all the news stations, and other steps to remain ready.
“We're working with our partners in the State Office of Homeland Security and the Federal Office of Homeland Security to keep an eye out for any signs of cyberattack. We will take steps to respond if necessary,” said Weintraub.