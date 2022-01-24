Hawaiʻi Island police arrest man suspected of multiple offenses

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots, except north up to 25 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 11 feet, except 2 to 4 feet in
Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Leeward Waters, and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Hilo, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department arrested a Ka‘ū man suspected of numerous offenses after he was captured on video surveillance inside a Hawaiian Ocean View Ranchos Subdivision residence.
According to a Hawaiʻi Island police press release, officers responded on Jan. 16, 2022, at 9:54 a.m. to a report of an unidentified male seen on video surveillance inside the home. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Travis Leka, fled the area but was later arrested on Hawaiʻi Boulevard for suspicion of burglary and outstanding warrants.
Leka was then taken to the Nā‘ālehu Police Station where detectives continued the investigation.
Leka was subsequently charged with one count of first-degree burglary related to the Jan.16 incident, as well as “first-degree terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment, and abuse of a family/household member stemming from a December 7, 2021, incident on Tiki Lane involving a 26-year-old Ocean View woman; second-degree assault against a 46-year-old Ocean View man with a crowbar at a Walaka Drive address on December 8; second-degree burglary of a structure on Pineapple Parkway also on December 8; and two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle involving a truck and van that were taken from a Bamboo Lane property on December 31,” the Hawaiʻi Police Department said in a press release.
Leka was held at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in lieu of an $80,000 bail. His initial court appearance was on Jan. 18, 2022.
The Hawaiʻi Island police are asking anyone with any information about any of these alleged crimes to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Donovan Kohara of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 267; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.