Halawa inmate dies after apparent assault; Murder investigation underway

HONOLULU (Island News) -- A Halawa prison inmate who suffered critical injuries in an assault earlier this week has died, officials said.
The Hawaii Attorney General's office is now investigating this case as a murder.
Public safety officials tell Island News on Tuesday afternoon, prison guards were doing a walkthrough headcount and saw two inmates fighting in a cell.
Guards restrained one of the inmates, while the other inmate was lying on the ground breathing hard. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead on Wednesday night.
The medical examiner's office has not yet released his name, but we do know he was 31 years old.
The suspect also went to the hospital to get treated for his injuries, was released and was taken back to prison.
This case remains under investigation.
