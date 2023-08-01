Hailey Dandurand found guilty in 2017 murder of Telma Boinville

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hailey Dandurand now faces life in prison after a jury Tuesday found her guilty of all charges for the grisly murder of north shore resident Telma Boinville in 2017.
Tears welled in Dandurand's eyes as a court clerk read the verdict, which was reached just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Throughout the trial, Dandurand's attorney tried to pin the murder on her ex-boyfriend Stephen Brown.
A jury found Brown guilty back in January, after he also unsuccessfully blamed the gruesome slaying on Dandurand during his own trial.
The couple were charged with burglarizing a north shore vacation rental, kidnapping Boinville and her then 8-year-old daughter Makana, killing Boinville, then breaking into her family's truck and charging her debit card.
Legal expert Doug Chin explained for trials in which two defendants blame each other, the jury typically relies on the evidence.
"The evidence was just so strong and overwhelming that ultimately both juries decided that they weren't going to agree with that account," Chin said of both Brown and Dandurand's arguments.
Like Brown, Dandurand took the witness stand in her own defense, claiming Brown abused her and coerced her into helping with Boinville's Murder.
Chin added arguments of domestic violence have been effective in other cases, however, "in this incident, because of the gruesomeness of the details and because of all the other evidence that law enforcement was able to put together, the jury just didn't buy it."
Now, the 12-member jury must decide whether Dandurand should be subject to extended sentencing, meaning life in prison without parole.
Dandurand's extended sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday, during which the defense may call upon some of Dandurand's family members to testify.
"It would make sense that the defense would then want to bring up character witnesses to speak on behalf of miss Dandurand or even to revisit the whole theory that they presented during the trial, that she was suffering from abuse," Chin said.
Brown's sentencing is scheduled for the end of the month.