Guns, ammo stolen during burglary at DLNR facility in Makiki

  Updated
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) are investigating after an overnight burglary at a Makiki facility from which guns, ammo, and other equipment were stolen.

Investigators say the burglary occurred at DLNR’s Department of Forestry and Wildlife Makiki Baseyard, located in the 2100 block of Makiki Heights Drive.

Guns, ammunition, and other state and personally property was stolen. The thief or thieves even made off with a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), investigators said. The UTV was later recovered in the Tantalus area. Both areas are actives crimes scenes.

This isn’t the first time a DLNR facility has been broken in to. Authorities say in November 2021, a facility also belonging to the DLNR’s Department of Forestry and Wildlife was burglarized on the Big Island. In that burglary, the thieves made off with two trucks, a UTV, and a lift trailer.

All of the big DLNR equipment stolen from the Hilo Baseyard was recovered. However, officials say about 100 smaller items that were taken were never found. Two suspects connected to the Hilo robbery were arrested in January 2022.

Anyone with information on the Makiki burglary is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department or DOCARE at 643-DLNR. You can also submit anonymous tips online via the DLNRTip app.

DLNR Makiki burglary

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

