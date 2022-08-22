Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A south swell (190 degrees) will continue to produce advisory
level surf for south facing shores. The large surf will continue
through the afternoon.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown over the weekend.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near N. Hotel Street and Kekaulike Street on Friday, Aug. 19.
According to Honolulu Police (HPD) homicide investigators, the woman was with her husband at the time of the shooting. The couple got into an argument with a man when a third man approached and shot the woman in the head.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.
HPD says they now have “numerous” witnesses cooperating and providing statements on the investigation after initially reporting that some witnesses were uncooperative at the time of the shooting.
Detectives are still interviewing those witnesses, processing the scene, listening to 911 calls and checking surveillance footage in the area in an effort to identify the suspects. Authorities say they do not believe the shooting was a random act.
The victim has still not been identified and police said the Medical Examiner’s office will release that information at a later date.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-935-8300.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.