Grandson arrested for stabbing deaths of grandparents, 1 other man at home in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the stabbing deaths of his two grandparents at a home in Hilo, Monday morning.
Officers were responded to the home on Makalika Street just after 7 a.m. on an unknown disturbance call. When officers arrived, they learned that two 67-year-old victims inside the home were dead and a third victim, only identified as a 28-year-old man, had sustained multiple stab wounds to the head.
The two deceased victims were later identified as Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine, of Hilo. Police said the suspected killed, Joshua Ho, was the grandson of the victims.
Ho was being restrained by family members when officers arrived, authorities said.
The 28-year-old victim was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for multiple lacerations to the head. He has since been released from the hospital. Investigators did not say what his relationship was to the victims and suspect.
Ho was also taken to Hilo Medical Center for lacerations to his hands. After being treated at the hospital, he was taken to the Hilo police cellblock.
So far, investigators have not said what led up to the stabbings. No other information has been released at this time.
The Takamine's were the owners of Big Island Delights Gift Shop, a popular cookie and candy retail store in Hilo. The store has been closed indefinitely following this incident.
This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.