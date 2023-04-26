 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grand jury indicts suspect in acid attack on woman outside Mililani gym

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul Cameron in court

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted 21-year-old Paul Cameron for second-degree attempted murder and two felony firearms charges for allegedly throwing acid on and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a Mililani gym.

The attack happened on April 7 outside of the 24 Hour Fitness located at 95-221 Kipapa Drive. According to court documents, the victim, identified as 20-year-old Davina Licon, was approached by Cameron as she walked to her car.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred