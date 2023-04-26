Grand jury indicts suspect in acid attack on woman outside Mililani gym

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted 21-year-old Paul Cameron for second-degree attempted murder and two felony firearms charges for allegedly throwing acid on and trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a Mililani gym.
The attack happened on April 7 outside of the 24 Hour Fitness located at 95-221 Kipapa Drive. According to court documents, the victim, identified as 20-year-old Davina Licon, was approached by Cameron as she walked to her car.
Cameron allegedly attempted to fire the gun at Licon before dousing her with acid. Licon suffered severe chemical burns to her face, shoulders, back, and legs. She remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at an Oahu hospital.
"Our law enforcement partners identified Cameron, the victim's ex-boyfriend, by combing through digital evidence and interviewing numerous people," said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a press release. "Police recovered digital evidence from Cameron's mobile phone that places him at the crime scene. They also found evidence he searched the internet for information about acid about a week before the attack."
Investigators say Cameron tried to cover his tracks by allegedly faking GPS data on his cell phone. They also say Cameron asked a friend about getting a ghost gun and hydrochloric acid less than two weeks before the attack.
If convicted of all charges, Cameron is facing up to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He is still in jail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center with bail set at $2 million.
