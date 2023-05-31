Grand jury indicts one of two suspects in deadly shooting of teen at Makaha Beach Park

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury indicted one of the two suspects accused in a deadly shooting at Makaha Beach Park on May 21.
Waylen Armstrong-Kea, 20, was arrested on May 23 on complaints of second-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two weapons charges. Investigators say Armstrong-Kea also shot 17-year-old Miguel Agoo Jr. and burned the suspect vehicle after fleeing the scene.
The first suspected shooter arrested has still only identified as a 16-year-old boy. He was arrested in Liliha on May 21. Investigators believe Armstrong-Kea and the juvenile suspect fled the scene together before the getaway car was ditched and burned on Waianae Valley Road.
“Armstrong-Kea is just 20 years old. The teenager he is alleged to have killed is high-school age. My office will do everything it can to prosecute people using guns to commit crimes and hold them accountable,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said in a press release.
Armstrong-Kea is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center on $2 million bail. He is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted.
The 16-year-old suspect was charged with with second-degree murder and weapons charges on Tuesday. HPD says it is asking Family Court to be able to charge the boy as an adult.
Two teen girls were also arrested in connection to this incident. Those teens, 18-year-old Ashla Salas and a 16-year-old girl, are facing complaints of first-degree hindering prosecution.
