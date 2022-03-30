Grand jury indicts Nainoa Damon for deadly shooting on Round Top Drive

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted Nainoa Damon, 19, for the deadly shooting and botched robbery on Round Top Drive.
Damon is charged with murder, robbery, two counts of carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, place to keep pistol or revolver, and terroristic threatening.
Damon is accused of murdering 18-year-old Haaheo Kolona on March 18.
According to court documents, police interviewed three witnesses who identified Damon as the suspect.
Police were initially called to the lookout area on Round Top Drive just before 2 a.m. after a caller reported fireworks going off. That was followed by a report of gunshots.
According to court documents, police found a pool of blood in the lookout area, with a spent R.P. 9mm Luger casing nearby. Police later learned that the man who had been shot had been taken by private vehicle to the hospital.
Kolona had been shot in the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the Honolulu Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be by gunshot, and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.
According to court documents, police interviewed a man who said he was with Kolona at the time of the shooting. He told police that while he was hanging out with friends at the lookout, a man wearing a black ski mask approached them, and demanded his gold chain, while pointing a handgun at him.
The witness said that's when Kolona pulled out a handgun from his waist area, and pointed it at the man who was trying to rob him. The man then pointed his handgun at Kolona, and fired one shot and took off.
Court documents say the witness identified the suspect as Damon because of the tattoo on the top of his hand, along with his body stature, eyes and voice, and that he has known Damon for five years.
Two other witnesses, who said they recognized Damon, told police that Damon approached the crowd, pointed, and waved a black handgun at everyone while telling them not to move.
Police named Damon as the suspect, and he turned himself in at the Wahiawa police station the next day.
