Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Honolulu landlord

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of beating his landlord to death in Honolulu has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury.
The deadly attack happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue on Sunday, Mar. 19. According to court documents, 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto was at the apartment to evict 23-year-old Kendall Gray prior to the alleged attack.
Matsumoto met Gray at the apartment building expecting Gray would give him the keys to the apartment, according to the Honolulu County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. While in the building, Gray allegedly stabbed Matsumoto with a kitchen knife and then stomped on Matsumoto’s head and chest multiple times while Matsumoto lay on the floor.
A witness, Shawn Giles, told KITV4 he heard a muffled fight coming from another unit, but it was different from a typical argument. Giles said he went to check out the commotion and saw Gray dragging Matsumoto’s body downstairs.
“This brutal attack on a senior citizen warrants a strong response. We intend to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm wrote, in part, in a press release about the indictment.
Gray remains behind bars at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. He is being held without bail pending his trial.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.