Grand jury indicts man accused of attacking 2 people in Mililani Walmart parking lot

...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE FROM NOON
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.Strong high pressure will develop north of the state on Wednesday
and drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday. The high will drive
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island, mainly over and downwind of
terrain.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with stronger gusts and seas
building to 9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
He’s accused of intentionally striking a 37-year-old woman in the Mililani Walmart parking lot, then getting out of his vehicle to attack her. Kekahuna is also accused of attacking a 40-year-old man with a crowbar after the man tried to intervene.
“This senseless crime against unsuspecting victims horrifies us all,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “Our thoughts are with those who were injured. We intend to prosecute the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law.”
The 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following the attack. The 40-year-old man who tried to help her was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There have not been any updates on the victims’ conditions.
If convicted of attempted murder, Kekahuna faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
It's still unclear what led to the attack. Investigators say they believe it was a random act and that there is no known relationship between Kekahuna and the victims. This case remains under investigation.
The family of the woman who was attacked, identified as Kristelle Taliulu, has established a GoFundMe page to help with her recovery.
