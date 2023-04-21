Grand jury indicts Jacob Borge, 23, in connection with deadly Maili cockfight shooting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury has indicted 23-year-old Jacob Borge on 11 felony charges in connection with the deadly shooting at a cockfight in Maili.
Among the charges Borge is facing include second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and three counts of second-degree attempted murder. Borge is being held without bail at Oahu Community Correctional Center.
“The fact that a judge decided Mr. Borge should be held without bail reflects the seriousness of the crimes,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a press release.
“Mr. Borge is accused of firing repeatedly into a large crowd killing one person and injuring several others. We are grateful police gathered evidence allowing us to file charges and keep Mr. Borge from hurting anyone else in the community,” Alm added.
In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, Borge also faces five class A felony firearms charges and one class B felony firearms charge.
If convicted of the charges. Borge is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A trial date has not been set yet.
A 16-year-old boy, identified as Shaeden McEnroe Kealii, was also arrested in connection with this shooting.
The two people killed have been identified as 59-year old Cathy Rabellizsa-Manners and 34-year-old Gary Rabellizsa. Three other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.