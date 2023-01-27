Grand jury indicts Hilo man accused of murdering grandparents

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo grand jury has indicted the man accused of stabbing both of his grandparents to death.
Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted second-degree murder for the Jan. 16, 2023 incident at a home on Makalika Street.
During that incident, Ho allegedly killed his grandparents – Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine -- and stabbed his 28-year-old brother, Kaulana Ho, causing serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A copy of the grand jury indictment is included at the bottom of this article.
Ho’s mother, Cheryl, told investigators her son suffered from schizophrenia and that he was “having an episode” on the day of the attack. Ho was eventually subdued by his brother and his father, Guy, before police arrived and arrested him.
Ho is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday, Jan. 27. He remains in jail with bail set at $2,750,000. On Jan. 25, a judge granted Ho’s attorney’s request for a mental health examination.
