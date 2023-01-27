 Skip to main content
Grand jury indicts Hilo man accused of murdering grandparents

  Updated
  • 0

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hilo grand jury has indicted the man accused of stabbing both of his grandparents to death.

Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted second-degree murder for the Jan. 16, 2023 incident at a home on Makalika Street.

Police describe grandson's brutal double-murder of the owners of Big Island Delights
Download PDF Joshua Ho indictment

An error occurred