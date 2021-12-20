Grand jury indicts Big Island man on murder charge

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES OF KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI
MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
.A medium-period northeast swell will combine with shorter period
wind waves to produce rough and choppy surf along east facing
shores through Wednesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...7 to 10 foot surf.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawai’i (KTIV4) - A grand jury indicted a 60-year-old Big Island man on charges of murder in the second degree on Dec. 20, 2021.
According to Hilo Circuit Court documents, Donald Needham of Volcano, Hawaii was indicted in relation to a 2020 incident involving his neighbor in Aloha Estates.
The victim, 34-year-old Andrew Crawley, went missing from a friend’s house in late December 2020. His body was found in a shallow grave in the Aloha Estates subdivision on Jan. 5, 2021. Due to decomposition, dental records were used to help identify Crawley’s remains in February 2021.
The Hawai’i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney provided notice that, if found guilty of this allegation, Needham may be subject to a mandatory prison term based on the involvement of a firearm.
Needham is currently being held in lieu of a $1-million bail.