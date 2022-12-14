Grand jury indicts 18-year-old suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing By KITV Web Staff Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lionel Winebush mug shot. Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An Oahu Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Lionel Winebush for second-degree murder in the beating and killing of a man in Waikiki in early December. HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Lionel Winebush for second-degree murder in the beating and killing of a man in Waikiki in early December.Winebush is charged with the death of 21-year-old Tony Taki and is accused of stabbing Taki during what court documents are calling a "group retaliation." Crime & Courts New details released in Waikiki stabbing reveal brutal group violence By KITV Web Staff Court documents filed this week show Taki was part of a large group of people that was attacked on Dec. 6 by another group near a bus stop on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki.Taki was beaten by some of the men and then allegedly stabbed by Winebush.Winebush's bail was raised from half a million dollars to $750,000.If convicted, he could face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.Police are still searching for four other suspects in the murder investigation -- the suspects are men, believed to be in their 20s and 30s. Crime & Courts 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with deadly Waikiki attack By KITV4 Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lionel Winebush Tony Taki Grand Jury Crime Law Criminal Law Waikiki Killing Murder Accused Honolulu Hawaii Oahu Local News Stabbing Beating Group Violence Gang Retaliation More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Teen girl in critical condition after stabbing in Kapolei, suspect arrested Updated May 2, 2022 News Police looking for thief responsible for stealing a check worth thousands Updated Sep 23, 2022 Crime & Courts 31 people with ties to White nationalist group arrested for conspiracy to riot near a Pride parade in Idaho Updated Jun 12, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect in June 21 stabbing in Waikiki identified, charged Updated Jul 18, 2022 Crime & Courts Kona man facing multiple charges after allegedly trapping girl inside school bathroom Updated Aug 30, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo man arrested for crime spree, including alleged car theft, meth possession, and assault on an officer Updated Nov 4, 2022 Recommended for you