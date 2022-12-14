 Skip to main content
Grand jury indicts 18-year-old suspect in deadly Waikiki stabbing

Lionel Winebush

Lionel Winebush mug shot.

 Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

An Oahu Grand Jury indicted 18-year-old Lionel Winebush for second-degree murder in the beating and killing of a man in Waikiki in early December.

Winebush is charged with the death of 21-year-old Tony Taki and is accused of stabbing Taki during what court documents are calling a "group retaliation."

