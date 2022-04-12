Gerard Puana's terroristic threatening case pushed back to May

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gerard Puana briefly appeared in court via video conferencing on Tuesday alongside his attorney, Eric Seitz. His case was continued to next month.
Puana was arrested for second-degree terroristic threatening, a misdemeanor, following an incident in Salt Lake on February 15. Puana was charged and released after posting $100 bail.
The victim wrote in his statement, which was included in the redacted police report: "...male that threatened me three days ago threatened me again, said he had a .38 in his trunk. The other day he had a huge knife and brandished a gun. Threatened to kill me."
Puana was the man at the center of the Louis and Katherine Kealoha corruption case.
The Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, where Katherine Kealoha previously worked, told KITV4 last month that it conflicted out of the case and referred it to the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General.
Puana's arraignment and plea had been scheduled for Monday but was pushed back to Tuesday.
The prosecution on Tuesday asked the judge for a two week continuance, saying their office may need to conflict out.
Seitz replied: "I'm disgusted by this. They told us they were conflicting out a long time ago and it was reset without anybody contacting me from yesterday to today.
"Mr. Puana is involved in a deposition today with 12 other people present and we've been sitting here. You know this is just absurd. So you know they should've conflicted out a long time ago. And I think this is just a waste of everybody's time, so I'm going to move to dismiss it. If they want to recharge it, let them recharge it."
Judge Ken Shimozono denied the defense's motion to have the case dismissed.
Puana's arraignment and plea is now scheduled for May 26.
